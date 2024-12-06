Colorado weather: Mild, sunny Friday before snow returns

Our quiet weather pattern continues today and through the weekend, with temperatures above normal. Friday daytime highs will be in the mid-50s, about ten degrees above our average high temperature of 45 degrees. In the high country, it will be dry with daytime highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will be even warmer on Saturday with daytime highs reaching the low 60s. Expect another mild and dry day across the state with light winds. By Sunday, clouds will start to increase and the wind will pick up as a cold front pushes through. Mountain snow is expected Sunday night into Monday with a chance of snow for the metro area on Monday. 3 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the mountains with a trace to 3 inches possible in the Denver metro area. Along the I-25 corridor, the snow will be the heaviest in the southern and western suburbs with up to 6 inches of accumulation possible.

CBS

Behind the cold front, Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be much colder, with daytime highs in the 30s. By Wednesday, temperatures will back in the 40s. By the end of the week, expect mild weather to return with daytime highs in the 50s with mostly sunny conditions.