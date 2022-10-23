Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Major mountain snow moving into Colorado

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mountain snow and Denver Metro Freeze
Mountain snow and Denver Metro Freeze 03:54

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.

winter-alerts1.png
Credit: CBS4

For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 6:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

