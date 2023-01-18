Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Heavy wet snow covers Colorado

By Dave Aguilera

Winter Storm Warning for Denver metro and all of NE Colorado
DENVER(CBS)-  Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!

A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.

The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.

We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.

Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.

Dave Aguilera
