Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Heat wave ramping up for Labor Day

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

More September swelter may break record highs
More September swelter may break record highs 03:43

DENVER(CBS)-  September has been of to a super hot start thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the west coast. This ridge will be amplifying now thru Labor Day and beyond.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday's high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to get up to 95 degrees! That's only two degrees away from the record high for the date of 97 set in 1995.

record-high.png
Credit: CBS4

Denver's record high for Labor Day is 101 degrees set in 2020. That is the hottest September high ever recorded and the latest 100 degree day recorded in Denver. The forecast high this year is 98 degrees in the September sun.

labor-day-picnic-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

 Temperatures will be zooming into the 90s to near 100 degrees across most of the lower elevations of Colorado on Labor Day with unseasonably warm temperatures also occurring in the mountains as well.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Heading into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Denver has a chance to break record high temperatures on all three of those days! There should be a break in the heatwave with a cooling trough and cold front moving in on Friday into next weekend.

jet-stream-forecas2t.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 9:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.