Colorado Weather: Heat wave ramping up for Labor Day

DENVER(CBS)- September has been of to a super hot start thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the west coast. This ridge will be amplifying now thru Labor Day and beyond.

Sunday's high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to get up to 95 degrees! That's only two degrees away from the record high for the date of 97 set in 1995.

Denver's record high for Labor Day is 101 degrees set in 2020. That is the hottest September high ever recorded and the latest 100 degree day recorded in Denver. The forecast high this year is 98 degrees in the September sun.

Temperatures will be zooming into the 90s to near 100 degrees across most of the lower elevations of Colorado on Labor Day with unseasonably warm temperatures also occurring in the mountains as well.

Heading into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Denver has a chance to break record high temperatures on all three of those days! There should be a break in the heatwave with a cooling trough and cold front moving in on Friday into next weekend.

