Colorado Weather: From mild to wild to start the week

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Tuesday with another blast of cold Arctic Air on the way. Before that happens we have one more mild but, breezy day in the works for Monday.

The cold front is expected to roll thru Colorado Monday night thru Tuesday morning with snow developing followed by a rush of cold Arctic air.

There are already Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories posted for some of the mountains of the state Monday afternoon thru Tuesday afternoon. Some spots may receive up to a foot of snow along with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.

The morning drive across the Front Range and eastern plains will be effected by snowy and icy roads as the snow ramps up.

The Denver metro area may see 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 in and near the foothills up toward Fort Collins.

The storm system will also drop temperatures to below freezing for the northern half of the state for Tuesday with overnight lows in the single digits and below zero from some.

A quick recovery is expected as we will clear out and start warming Wednesday into Friday.