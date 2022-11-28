Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: From mild to wild to start the week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

From mild to wild to start next week
From mild to wild to start next week 04:11

DENVER(CBS)-  We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Tuesday with another blast of cold Arctic Air on the way. Before that happens we have one more mild but, breezy day in the works for Monday.

na-temp-forecast-contour-only.png
Credit: CBS4

The cold front is expected to roll thru Colorado Monday night thru Tuesday morning with snow developing followed by a rush of cold Arctic air.

dave-satellite-radar32.png
Credit: CBS4

There are already Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories posted for some of the mountains of the state Monday afternoon thru Tuesday afternoon. Some spots may receive up to a foot of snow along with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.

winter-alerts1.png
Credit: CBS4
winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

The morning drive across the Front Range and eastern plains will be effected by snowy and icy roads as the snow ramps up. 

dave-satellite-radar32.png
Credit: CBS4

The Denver metro area may see 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 in and near the foothills up toward Fort Collins.

dave-snow-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

The storm system will also drop temperatures to below freezing for the northern half of the state for Tuesday with overnight lows in the single digits and below zero from some.

co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

A quick recovery is expected as we will clear out and start warming Wednesday into Friday.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

