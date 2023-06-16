Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Friday storms may drop areas of heavy rain

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Friday storms may have heavy rain heading toward weekend
Friday storms may have heavy rain heading toward weekend 03:41

We are watching a cold front that will push thru the state overnight Thursday into Friday. This will deliver a cooler and wetter day for Friday to end the week.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

The day will start with cloud cover over the Front Range with a chance for a few morning sprinkles. As the day goes on showers and thunderstorms will develop around lunchtime and strengthen as the day goes on. 

fr-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Severe storms with large hail are not expected. But, storms with heavy rain may develop in the afternoon. 

fr-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4
fr-futurecast-dave-3png.png
Credit: CBS4

If there are hail producing storms it will be across southeastern Colorado. East of Colorado Springs down to Pueblo and out over the southeastern plains. 

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

The biggest threat is 1 inch diameter hail, 60 mph wind gusts and a chance for isolated tornadoes in the slight risk area.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front over most of the state with 60s for highs across the northeastern plains on into the mountains.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

More storms are expected on Saturday as well. With pockets of heavy rain possible. We are still forecasting the big change on Father's Day with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies returning for a few days.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.