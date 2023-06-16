Colorado Weather: Friday storms may drop areas of heavy rain

We are watching a cold front that will push thru the state overnight Thursday into Friday. This will deliver a cooler and wetter day for Friday to end the week.

The day will start with cloud cover over the Front Range with a chance for a few morning sprinkles. As the day goes on showers and thunderstorms will develop around lunchtime and strengthen as the day goes on.

Severe storms with large hail are not expected. But, storms with heavy rain may develop in the afternoon.

If there are hail producing storms it will be across southeastern Colorado. East of Colorado Springs down to Pueblo and out over the southeastern plains.

The biggest threat is 1 inch diameter hail, 60 mph wind gusts and a chance for isolated tornadoes in the slight risk area.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front over most of the state with 60s for highs across the northeastern plains on into the mountains.

More storms are expected on Saturday as well. With pockets of heavy rain possible. We are still forecasting the big change on Father's Day with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies returning for a few days.