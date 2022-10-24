Colorado Weather: Freeze Warning in place for Monday morning
DENVER(CBS)- Our windy weekend cold front dumped several inches of snow in the high country and blasted the eastern plains with 40 to 60 mph winds on Sunday.
The system will produce another 1 to 3 inches of snow in the mountains Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern plains.
The Denver metro area may see a light rain/snow mix Sunday night with little to no accumulation in most of the metro area. Parts of Douglas and Elbert county may see about a 1/2 inch to 1 inch off snow on grassy areas overnight Sunday.
by Monday morning the front will move out of Colorado with clearing skies to follow over the northern Front Range.
CBS4 has a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday morning because of the cold weather expected. Low temperatures may drop to some of the coldest levels of the season to start the week. There is a FREEZE WARNING posted for all of the Denver Metro area and the I-25 urban corridor from Fort Collins down to Castle Rock. The warning is for lows getting down to a range from 32 to 27 degrees!
There are also Freeze Warnings in place for areas around Walsenburg and Trinidad as well as, valley areas in the Western Slope. Midnight Sunday thru 9am Monday morning.
Monday night will also, bring about clear skies and temperature at or below freezing.
