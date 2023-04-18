Colorado Weather: Elevated and critical fire danger returns Tuesday but does not last long

Warm, dry, and gusty conditions on Tuesday will cause fire danger to climb in most areas that no longer have snow on the ground. The danger is high enough in the Denver metro area for a Red Flag Warning.

A First Alert Weather Day has also been declared for all areas east of Continental Divide including the entire urban corridor because of the risk of a fire spreading quickly. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas while relative humidity could drop below 10%.

Temperatures in most of Colorado will be at least 15 degrees above normal for the third week in April. The Denver metro area will reach at least the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Much cooler weather will arrive on Wednesday with high temperatures dropping in the 50s with considerably less wind. The mountains will experience light snow and eventually moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range with a 40-50% chance for rain showers mostly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

By late Wednesday evening, snow may mix with the rain and eventually a change to all snow is possible. Any snow accumulation in the metro area should be under 1 inch on the grass.

Unsettled weather will continue over Colorado for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but additional moisture for the metro area during that period looks limited. Most of additional rain and snow will be in the high country. Regardless, temperatures will stay below normal for April from Wednesday through Saturday.