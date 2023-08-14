Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado weather: A mild Monday before the summer heat returns

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Mild start to the week before summer heat returns
Denver weather: Mild start to the week before summer heat returns 02:35

Enjoy one more mild day before the summer heat returns on Tuesday. 

mx1-lookout-mtn-cam.png
CBS

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The average normal high is 88 degrees. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Today we should stay dry in the Front Range and Eastern Plains, but we do have a chance for showers and storms in southwest Colorado.

co-futurecast-ashton.png
CBS

This area of the state could use the moisture! While the rest of the state remains drought free, the southwest section of the state has abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. 

drought-monitor-special.png
CBS

Tomorrow, summer heat returns with daytime highs back in the 90s across the Denver metro area. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the end of the work week with daytime highs staying in the 90s through Friday. By the end of the week the ridge of high pressure will shift to the east and we will have a better chance for monsoon moisture to return. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.