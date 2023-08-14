Colorado weather: A mild Monday before the summer heat returns

Enjoy one more mild day before the summer heat returns on Tuesday.

CBS

Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today. Close to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The average normal high is 88 degrees.

CBS

Today we should stay dry in the Front Range and Eastern Plains, but we do have a chance for showers and storms in southwest Colorado.

CBS

This area of the state could use the moisture! While the rest of the state remains drought free, the southwest section of the state has abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

CBS

Tomorrow, summer heat returns with daytime highs back in the 90s across the Denver metro area.

CBS

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the end of the work week with daytime highs staying in the 90s through Friday. By the end of the week the ridge of high pressure will shift to the east and we will have a better chance for monsoon moisture to return.

CBS