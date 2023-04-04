Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: A cold blast with wind and snow Tuesday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cold, wind and snow pushing in for Tuesday
Cold, wind and snow pushing in for Tuesday 03:30

Get ready for a cold shock to the system on Tuesday. We have a cold front that will be pushing thru the state bringing in heavy snow to many mountain areas and a mixture of cold, wind and light snow for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado Tuesday into Wednesday.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Snow began ramping up in the mountains on Monday night and will increase in coverage during the course of the day Tuesday into the evening hours. There are a variety of Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for strong winds and heavy snow. The heaviest snow this time around will be the mountains around Steamboat Springs where at least 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected by Tuesday night.

winter-alerts.png
Credit: CBS4

Snow will develop for the northern Front Range and I-25 corridor early Tuesday morning from Longmont up into Fort Collins and Greeley during the morning drive. The Denver metro area may see a light mix overnight with accumulating snow developing near or after 7am to 9am. 

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be light flurries in the middle of the day for Denver with more snow expected for the afternoon commute mainly west of I-25 and south of C-470. 

co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

Snow amounts will be light and mostly on grassy areas with Trace to 2 inches in the Denver metro area with 1 to 3 inches possible in and near the foothills west and south.

graf-fr-snow-blank.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be very cold on Tuesday with only 30s over all of the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs. Including all of northeastern areas of the state.

fr-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.