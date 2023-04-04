Colorado Weather: A cold blast with wind and snow Tuesday

Get ready for a cold shock to the system on Tuesday. We have a cold front that will be pushing thru the state bringing in heavy snow to many mountain areas and a mixture of cold, wind and light snow for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado Tuesday into Wednesday.

Snow began ramping up in the mountains on Monday night and will increase in coverage during the course of the day Tuesday into the evening hours. There are a variety of Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in place for strong winds and heavy snow. The heaviest snow this time around will be the mountains around Steamboat Springs where at least 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected by Tuesday night.

Snow will develop for the northern Front Range and I-25 corridor early Tuesday morning from Longmont up into Fort Collins and Greeley during the morning drive. The Denver metro area may see a light mix overnight with accumulating snow developing near or after 7am to 9am.

There will be light flurries in the middle of the day for Denver with more snow expected for the afternoon commute mainly west of I-25 and south of C-470.

Snow amounts will be light and mostly on grassy areas with Trace to 2 inches in the Denver metro area with 1 to 3 inches possible in and near the foothills west and south.

Temperatures will be very cold on Tuesday with only 30s over all of the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs. Including all of northeastern areas of the state.

