Colorado voters approve measure that enshrines a right to abortion in the state constitution

A section will be added to Colorado's state constitution recognizing the right to abortion. The action is a result of the passage of Amendment 79 on election night. Colorado law already protects the right to abortion.

The ballot measure rolls back a constitutional amendment that was approved by voters 40 years ago that barred the use of state funds for abortions. Taxpayer money will now be an option to be used for abortions.

The amendment was passed with more than 55% of the vote, which was the required percentage since it adds language to the state constitution.

Amendment 79 was put on the ballot by citizen initiative.

Colorado is among the many states have taken up the issue since the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Centennial State was one of 10 that had an abortion-related initiative on the ballot in the 2024 general election.

Opponents of the amendment like the group Right to Know Colorado said it "it goes too far." Among the supporters was the group Young Women's Christian Association of Boulder County. Lupita Ortiz participated in a rally organized by YWCA Boulder and explained why she was a supporter of the measure.

"Men don't have anyone or anything that tells them what to do with their bodies and as women, we always have so many people telling us what we can and cannot do, and that just simply is not fair," she said.