Colorado veterans take dream flight in vintage WWII biplane

By
Kennedy Cook
Kennedy Cook
Reporter/Anchor
Your Reporter Kennedy Cook specializes in coverage of Denver. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Kennedy Cook

/ CBS Colorado

For most people, a 15–minute plane ride may not seem like much. But for these Colorado veterans — most in their 90s, including two who served in World War II — it's the flight of a lifetime.

On Saturday, they soared above Denver in a restored open–cockpit Stearman biplane, the same kind of aircraft that trained military aviators during WWII. The opportunity comes courtesy of Dream Flights, a nonprofit that has honored nearly 8,000 senior veterans across the country since 2011.

img-4932-frame-0.jpg
CBS

"It's exciting to be able to fly." Lloyd Hart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, could hardly hide his excitement.

"It's only going to be a 15–minute flight, but it's going to be a lot of fun," he said with a laugh. "As long as the plane keeps the wings on, I'll be fine."

Hart served more than seven years in the Air Force, including nearly a year in Vietnam, working in the intelligence community. He never piloted aircraft himself, but when he heard about Dream Flights, he signed up immediately.

dream-flight-pkg-frame-2613.jpg
CBS

"They offered it to Ridge residents a couple years ago," Hart said. "I thought, 'I'm a vet, I should sign up for it!' These Dream Flights are wonderful."

