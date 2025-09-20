Colorado veterans take dream flight in vintage WWII biplane
For most people, a 15–minute plane ride may not seem like much. But for these Colorado veterans — most in their 90s, including two who served in World War II — it's the flight of a lifetime.
On Saturday, they soared above Denver in a restored open–cockpit Stearman biplane, the same kind of aircraft that trained military aviators during WWII. The opportunity comes courtesy of Dream Flights, a nonprofit that has honored nearly 8,000 senior veterans across the country since 2011.
"It's exciting to be able to fly." Lloyd Hart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, could hardly hide his excitement.
"It's only going to be a 15–minute flight, but it's going to be a lot of fun," he said with a laugh. "As long as the plane keeps the wings on, I'll be fine."
Hart served more than seven years in the Air Force, including nearly a year in Vietnam, working in the intelligence community. He never piloted aircraft himself, but when he heard about Dream Flights, he signed up immediately.
"They offered it to Ridge residents a couple years ago," Hart said. "I thought, 'I'm a vet, I should sign up for it!' These Dream Flights are wonderful."