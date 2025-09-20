Colorado veterans take dream flight in vintage WWII biplane

For most people, a 15–minute plane ride may not seem like much. But for these Colorado veterans — most in their 90s, including two who served in World War II — it's the flight of a lifetime.

On Saturday, they soared above Denver in a restored open–cockpit Stearman biplane, the same kind of aircraft that trained military aviators during WWII. The opportunity comes courtesy of Dream Flights, a nonprofit that has honored nearly 8,000 senior veterans across the country since 2011.

CBS

"It's exciting to be able to fly." Lloyd Hart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, could hardly hide his excitement.

"It's only going to be a 15–minute flight, but it's going to be a lot of fun," he said with a laugh. "As long as the plane keeps the wings on, I'll be fine."

Hart served more than seven years in the Air Force, including nearly a year in Vietnam, working in the intelligence community. He never piloted aircraft himself, but when he heard about Dream Flights, he signed up immediately.

CBS

"They offered it to Ridge residents a couple years ago," Hart said. "I thought, 'I'm a vet, I should sign up for it!' These Dream Flights are wonderful."