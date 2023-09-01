Vandals cause significant damage to community garden at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park

Vandals caused significant damage to a community garden at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park during the week.

The park holds historical structures and a "victory garden" reminiscent of food-growing efforts during past world wars. The garden, once flourishing with corn, beans, tomatoes, and other crops, was suddenly left in ruins.

Volunteers like Nell Ferguson, who coordinates garden volunteers were taken aback by the devastation.

Myla Ferguson, one of the volunteers, noted that the damage included severed corn stalks, rhubarb plants, and bean plants. The motive behind the vandalism remains unclear.

Community members have rallied together, expressing a willingness to assist in any way they can.

The incident has raised the question of whether the garden should have protective measures in place.

Nell Nelson, who oversees the victory garden volunteers, mentioned that while there is a gate and fence around the garden, additional security might be considered for the future.

Despite the damage, efforts will be made to salvage what remains of the garden's crops, with the rest being used for composting. Normally, the items grown in the garden are donated to the Jeffco Action Center to aid those in need of food.