Colorado students make gains, but achievement gaps by race, income "persistent and troubling"; plus girls struggled more

On Thursday, the state released the results of spring 2022 K-12 achievement tests and the results are mixed - suggesting that where students were developmentally when their learning was disrupted by the Covid pandemic may play a role in how well they're succeeding academically today.

In the English Language Arts portion of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) for example, higher percentages of students in grades 5, 6 and 7 met or exceeded expectations than in 2022, but grades 3 and 4 saw drops or nominal gains.

The CMAS tests students in grades 3-8, finding that across the state 43.7% of students are proficient in English Language Arts and 32.9% are proficient in mathematics.

Gains in mathematics for 3rd through 5th graders came as a pleasant surprise to Chief Assessment Officer Joyce Zurkowski, and the state reports public school students are rebounding more consistently in math – with gains across grade levels - than in English Language Arts.

Here are highlights of districts through the front range:

PROFICIENCY (GRADES 3-8) ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS MATHEMATICS ALL DISTRICTS 43.70% 32.90% Denver Public Schools 40.30% 30.30% JeffCo Public Schools 50.80% 38.70% DougCo Public Schools 61.60% 50.70% Cherry Creek Schools 49.70% 39.90% Aurora Public Schools 23.30% 15.20% Adams 12 Five Star Schools 40.90% 32% St. Vrain Valley Schools 49.20% 40.40% Poudre School District 58.70% 49.50% Boulder Valley School District 60.80% 50.60% Greeley-Evans/Weld District 6 30.40% 19.40%

As we reported last spring the state's HB 23-1231 created an academic accelerator grant program to provide opportunities for free academic enrichment in mathematics. The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) has also invested more than $50 million in Covid relief funds for tutoring, summer and afterschool programs, and math curriculum.

CDE reported that districts and schools made instructional adjustments to address the missed learning opportunities from prior years, but that staffing challenges continued as the state's schools had a larger percentage of unfilled positions than in prior years.

The CDE stresses that CMAS tests achievement and not ability. A persistent challenge for the state's schools is addressing gaps in achievement by race and ethnicity and by income level. In 8th grade science for example, the Asian, White and Two or More Races groups scored approximately 23-36 percentage points higher than the Black and Hispanic groups.

The achievement gap is most evident in the state's largest school district – Denver Public Schools - where nearly 50% points separate White students from Hispanic and Black students in literacy. The chart further below also illustrates DPS has the widest disparities in achievement by the income level of students' families.

Denver Public Schools English Language Arts Proficiency Black 26.70% Hispanic 24.10% White 72.70%

In Aurora Public Schools – which serves students from 130 countries – the gap is not as wide, but achievement levels lag the state and neighboring districts by significant margins.

Aurora Public Schools English Language Arts Proficiency Black 24.50% Hispanic 17% White 42%

Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova said the dedication shown by educators, parents and students has been nothing short of inspiring, but the large gaps that remain between student groups "reaffirms my commitment to continue the hard work of eradicating long-standing disparities in opportunity and achievement."

One of the biggest drops in achievement after the pandemic has been for students taking language arts tests in Spanish. The state's presentation on results stated that multilingual learners "will continue to fall further behind without a focus on acceleration."

Van Schoales, Senior Director at Keystone Policy Center, said about the disparities based on race and poverty: "It's hard to say exactly what's going on, but I think it's fair to say that families living in poverty were much more severely impacted by the pandemic."

This chart illustrates proficiency in English Language Arts or Literacy, using Free and Reduced Price lunch data, a measure of family income.

STATE English Language Arts Proficiency Free & Reduced Eligible 24.20% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 57%



DENVER

Free & Reduced Eligible 21.80% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 63.30%



AURORA

Free & Reduced Eligible 18.70% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 40.40%



BOULDER VALLEY

Free & Reduced Eligible 32.80% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 70.10%



JEFFERSON COUNTY

Free & Reduced Eligible 24.70% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 60.40%



CHERRY CREEK

Free & Reduced Eligible 25.20% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 59.20%



ADAMS 12 FIVE STAR

Free & Reduced Eligible 19.90% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 56.70%



DOUGLAS COUNTY

Free & Reduced Eligible 32.90% Not Free & Reduced Eligible 65%

Schoales also suggested initiatives effectively addressing gaps need to be scaled more broadly, ""We see some evidence that summer schools in some places are making a difference. We see some evidence that certain kinds or tutoring or after school programming helps in addition to having great classroom teaching, but we clearly need to do a lot more."

Another disparity was the slower growth of girls relative to boys. While girls still score higher overall, their numbers were lower in English Language Arts compared to 2019, and boys gained ground on girls in almost every CMAS grade and subject. State testing leaders are still trying to understand the phenomenon and suggested that one cause may be females have generally struggled with anxiety since the pandemic.

