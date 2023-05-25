Colorado student sues Garfield County School District 16 for not allowing them to wear Mexican flag sash at graduation
A Grand Valley High School student is suing the Garfield County School District 16 in federal court for not allowing them to wear a Mexican flag sash at graduation.
The student sued the school district's five school board members, superintendent Jennifer Baugh, and Grand Valley High School principal Kelly McCormick.
On Wednesday, the student sued the district in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.
