Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado student sues Garfield County School District 16 for not allowing them to wear Mexican flag sash at graduation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Grand Valley High School student is suing the Garfield County School District 16 in federal court for not allowing them to wear a Mexican flag sash at graduation.

The student sued the school district's five school board members, superintendent Jennifer Baugh, and Grand Valley High School principal Kelly McCormick. 

On Wednesday, the student sued the district in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.