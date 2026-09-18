Colorado State's tee retrieval dog returns for game against ranked BYU

Colorado State University has a four-legged member of its football game-day crew whose job begins as soon as the Rams kick off.

"Wonder" is a dog who attends CSU home games with her owner, CSU alumnus Chris Holmquist-Johnson, and runs onto the field to retrieve the kicking tee after the first Rams kickoff of each half.

"She has loved retrieving since she was a puppy," Holmquist-Johnson said.

Wonder's first trips onto the field came with plenty of potential distractions.

"We were worried about all the extra crowd noise and the cannon and fireworks, and she did great with it. She was kind of bulletproof with not being scared by any of it," Holmquist-Johnson said.

Wonder's role goes beyond retrieving the tee. CSU says she also serves as a symbol to the crowd of what a healthy and active dog can be when receiving care through the university.

"Wonder is our ambassador to all things animal," said Sheila McMullan, senior associate dean of CSU's Veterinary Health System.

McMullan said Wonder gives fans a visible connection to the veterinary teaching hospital and the main campus, which are miles apart from each other.

"When we get to see the crowd light up when she is running on the field, it just makes everything better," McMullan said. "I really hope they connect the health care we provide animals with the dog that is on the field."

For Wonder, the excitement of the crowd has become part of the routine.

"Every time it happens, she gets excited and just goes harder. I think she's gotten used to it, and now when they cheer, she ends up almost barking at me to get out there to get the tee, and we have to wait for the play to get called dead," Holmquist-Johnson said.

Wonder and Holmquist-Johnson will be back on the sidelines Saturday as the Rams host BYU. CBS is broadcasting the game from Fort Collins.

"It's a huge game against BYU. Hope we can bring it out for a win like we had the last two games, and I think just being able to kick off the game with that first kickoff retrieval will hopefully be successful in doing our job, and the Rams can do the same," Holmquist-Johnson said.