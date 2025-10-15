Watch CBS News
Colorado State University vet techs demonstrate skills to students in hopes of combatting shortage

Students in Denver were able to get a first-hand look at how the veterinary field works by visiting the Colorado State University Spur campus at the National Western Complex. They watched vet techs perform hands-on procedures.

The Colorado State University Spur campus in Denver. CBS

Then they practiced those same skills on stuffed animals on campus. There is currently a shortage of vet techs nationwide, according to CSU.

The university said it is trying to perform more outreach events like this in order to encourage more interest in the vet tech field to combat that shortage. 

Students visit the CSU Spur campus in Denver. CBS

"When I was young, I would have loved something like this, and they generally love it, enjoy watching our procedures being done, and it excites them," said Emily Polzin, the lead humane technician for Humane Colorado at CSU Spur. 

CSU said there are more events like this one planned all week at the campus involving students from 15 Denver schools. 

