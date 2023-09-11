Underground fires in Colorado Springs prompt power outages, closures

Firefighters in Colorado Springs are working to contain an underground fire beneath downtown streets and buildings.

Smoke was seen coming out of several manholes downtown early Monday morning at Kiowa and Nevada, near City Hall.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Calls came in around 2:30 a.m. Monday, and callers reported flames shooting out of the manholes.

"When our crews first arrived, they found fire coming out of multiple manholes, coming up approximately 10 feet in the air, getting close and impinging on the buildings there," Colorado Springs Fire Lt. Aaron McConnellogue told KKTV.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Several buildings do not have power, and many have been evacuated due to a risk of elevated Carbon Monoxide levels.