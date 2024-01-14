Colorado School Closings & Delays for Jan. 16
Some schools in Colorado decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, as heavy snow and wind will continue through parts of the state.
Closings & Delays:
- BRIGHTON SCHOOL DIST 27-J: CLOSED
- ST. VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOLS: Online Learning on Tuesday, Jan. 16
- WESTMINSTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED through Tuesday
Brighton 27J Schools issued a press release on Sunday saying that due to frigid temperatures and wind chill, all district-managed schools will be closed on Tuesday, including all classes, before childcare programs, pre-K classes, the Transitional Learning Center program, administrative offices, and after school athletics and activities.
