Colorado School Closings & Delays for Jan. 16

Some schools in Colorado decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, as heavy snow and wind will continue through parts of the state.

Closings & Delays:

BRIGHTON SCHOOL DIST 27-J : CLOSED

: CLOSED ST. VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOLS : Online Learning on Tuesday, Jan. 16



: Online Learning on Tuesday, Jan. 16 WESTMINSTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED through Tuesday



Brighton 27J Schools issued a press release on Sunday saying that due to frigid temperatures and wind chill, all district-managed schools will be closed on Tuesday, including all classes, before childcare programs, pre-K classes, the Transitional Learning Center program, administrative offices, and after school athletics and activities.