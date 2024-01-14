Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado School Closings & Delays for Jan. 16

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Periods of snow and widspread arctic cold continues through Monday night
Periods of snow and widspread arctic cold continues through Monday night 03:36

Some schools in Colorado decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, as heavy snow and wind will continue through parts of the state.

Closings & Delays:

  • BRIGHTON SCHOOL DIST 27-J: CLOSED
  • ST. VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOLS: Online Learning on Tuesday, Jan. 16
  • WESTMINSTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS: CLOSED through Tuesday

Brighton 27J Schools issued a press release on Sunday saying that due to frigid temperatures and wind chill, all district-managed schools will be closed on Tuesday, including all classes, before childcare programs, pre-K classes, the Transitional Learning Center program, administrative offices, and after school athletics and activities. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 7:24 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.