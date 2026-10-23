Colorado sailor surprises family after returning from deployment

It's incredibly hard for service members and their families while they're deployed, especially when they have little kids. But one Colorado sailor is now celebrating with his family after his long-awaited trip home.

Kevin Vassighi

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Vassighi deployed to Ukraine for 11 months as part of a security assistance group, but returned to Colorado two days ago.

On Friday, he surprised his son, 6th-grader Luke Vassighi, during lunch at Campus Middle School in Greenwood Village. When Luke saw his dad, he didn't think it was real.

CBS

"It's not you..." said Luke in disbelief.

"Yeah, it is!" Vassighi reassured him, then picked him up in a bear hug.

He says they were going to grab a burger for lunch before spending quality time together. Vassighi credits Luke's mom with caring for Luke and his brother while he was deployed.

CBS

"I know that he's in really good hands with his mom, so I have that reassurance. And I know that I have an important job to do, so I'm focused on the job, and having that support at home is really important," said Vassighi.

He also says he is very happy to be back to see Luke and his brother.

"It's been a long deployment. Nearly 11 months without seeing the kiddos, and I just can't wait to wrap my arms around them," said Vassighi.