Colorado resident at Cherry Creek condo complex sounds alarm over rat infestation, trash issues

One resident at The Colony at Cherry Creek condo complex in Arapahoe County, who declined to be identified, noticed trash overflowing onto the street near the dumpsters more than six months ago. They reported the issue to the HOA and the property management company.

According to the resident, the HOA issued a warning to the complex to dispose of their trash properly but did not enforce it.

"They really haven't done any enforcement of it," the resident said.

Recently, they had a troubling encounter at the dumpster.

"I went to take out my trash and two rats came out of the trash can," the resident said.

Shortly after, their air conditioning stopped working. The resident attributed the problem to rats chewing through the electrical wiring. Their neighbors also began noticing rats, but the situation escalated when dead rats started appearing.

"We started seeing dead rats and that's when people were really upset," the resident said.

In emails shared with CBS News Colorado, LCM Property Management promised to increase rat traps and clean up the dumpster area.

During a visit to the property, Michael Abeyta observed one trap, but the resident claims the dumpster area remains dirty. They feel that both the HOA and the property management company are trying to blame the residents.

"It's been very dismissive, almost. They are just saying, 'yes, if people would just put their trash away, there wouldn't be a problem,' but there's more of a problem than that," the resident said. "There's an infestation!"

CBS News Colorado's Michael Abeyta contacted a representative from LCM Property Management by phone and email to inquire about these issues but has not received a response. The resident expressed a desire for the rats to be eradicated.

"This is ridiculous for people who own these properties and are paying HOA fees but not receiving the services they are supposed to get here," the resident said.