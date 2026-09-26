Colorado recalls marijuana vape company's products sold at more than 400 stores

Colorado public health and marijuana regulation authorities issued on Friday a recall of marijuana vape devices believed to be contaminated with a volatile industrial solvent.

The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a joint health advisory requesting consumers who purchased Craft vape cartridges and disposable vapes to destroy the product or return them to the place of purchase.

The agencies stated those products were sold between March 27 and September 25 of this year at 405 stores in Colorado.

Anyone experiencing illness or adverse health effects after using the products are asked to seek medical attention immediately. They are also asked to report those effects and any treatment to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, a subagency of the DOR.

As of Friday, no users of the product had filed any such reports, according to the state agencies.

The particular vape devices were found to have been produced using an ingredient that contained methylene chloride, according to the state agencies. Methylene chloride, also known as Dichloromethane (DCM), is an industrial solvent typically used in adhesives, paint and coating products, pharmaceuticals, metal cleaning, chemical processing, and aerosols. According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, usually affects workers using products containing it. Short-term exposure can result in harm to the central nervous system, or neurotoxicity, per the EPA. Effects of longer periods of exposure (chronic) for workers includes liver toxicity, liver cancer, and lung cancer.

"Green Skunk," "Hawaiian Sour," "Mango Kush," "Maui Wowie," "Diesel Dawg" and "Ghost Haze" are some of the names of the reportedly contaminated batches.

Staycon LLC is responsible for the products sold under the Craft brand. Staycon was created in 2014 and is based in Greenwood Village.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado in 2012. The state's voters approved the medical sale and use of it in 2000.