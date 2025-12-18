Xcel Energy in Colorado evaluates the need for second public safety power shutoff starting Friday morning

For just the second time in Colorado state history, Xcel Energy shut off power to thousands of people pre-emptively due to dangerous wind and fire conditions on Wednesday.

Nearly 90,000 were without power at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Xcel Energy officials said they are also evaluating the need for a second public safety power shutoff this week -- starting at 5 a.m. Friday, when wind speeds are expected to reach hurricane or near-hurricane levels again in the Denver metro area and other parts of the Front Range.

CBS

That could mean some communities that are without power Thursday could stay that way for at least one or two more days.

Xcel Energy says it looks at strong wind gusts, dry conditions and low humidity when considering power shutoffs.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Black Hawk in the foothills as power outages continue. It is located at the Gilpin County School. That's located on Highway 119. Food and water are available as well as medical and mental health services there.

Charging stations are also available across the Front Range in communities where there are power outages. Many are located in libraries or community centers.

Some schools in Jefferson County, Boulder County, Gilpin County and Clear Creek County were closed Thursday due to concerns about windy conditions and power outages. See the full list of closed schools.