Former Colorado police officer arrested, charged with felony stalking and violating protection order

A former Colorado police officer was arrested earlier this month after an ex-girlfriend told police he was stalking her and her parents.

Lance Rankin, 44, was arrested by Longmont Police for allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend and her parents, calling her repeatedly from different phone numbers and setting up fake dating profiles to talk to her.

Lance Rankin Boulder County Sheriff's Office

It wasn't immediately clear which agency Rankin worked at. Colorado's statewide database of police disciplinary actions typically indicates which agency an officer or deputy is employed by, but in Rankin's case, that section was blank. A spokesman for the Colorado Attorney General's Office said Rankin's police certification expired in 2012.

The alleged victim, whose name is redacted in Rankin's arrest report, says she broke up with him at least twice -- once in 2021 and then again in January of this year after they reconnected before she broke up with him again. When he set up a fake profile on a dating app to try talking to her again, he accused her of cheating on him despite the breakup, the report says.

After that instance, she told Rankin that they were broken up and to stop contacting him, but he called her incessantly, the alleged victim told investigators. From Jan. 18 to Feb. 10 of this year, he emailed her 23 times.

On several occasions this year, Rankin would show up to her house unannounced, despite her telling him not to. On one occasion, she said she saw Rankin parked outside her parents' house. She called the police who asked him to leave, which he did.

But by September of this year, he would allegedly show up at her home daily. Between Sept. 11 and Sept. 20, investigators say he sent 333 emails.

On Sept. 20, he was served a protection order, but minutes later, he texted the alleged victim twice asking why she's doing this and saying "they will be together forever."

He then began calling and texting the woman's parents. They told investigators they got "hundreds" of phone calls and texts "and they just keep coming." They told him to stop or they'd call the police and he said he didn't care, according to an arrest report.

They called police who arrived and located and arrested Rankin near his ex's parents' house.

Rankin has been charged with two felony counts of stalking to cause emotional distress, two additional felony counts of stalking and violation of a protection order.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail and bailed out on a $20,000. He's due back in court on Nov. 6.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Rankin referred questions to his attorney's office, where a message was left.