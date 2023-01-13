Colorado Parks and Wildlife issue warning on keeping safe in backcountry to avoid avalanche danger

With the holiday approaching and the winter season continuing, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife have issued an advisory for outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the backcountry.

The warning comes after a few avalanches were reported which resulted in multiple deaths during this winter season. Parks and Wildlife also suggest outdoor enthusiasts should check the forecast ahead of traveling to the backcountry.

Parks and Wildlife say early snowfall and heavy precipitation during December and January have led to dangerous avalanche conditions.

In the high country, there have been 870 avalanches since Dec. 26, while there were three reported within the last week, killing four people, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

"We have seen more avalanches this year than we do on a typical year, and recently they've gotten much bigger," said CAIC's director Ethan Greene.

He continued to stress the importance of safety while in the high country saying, "We want everyone to enjoy the wonderful public lands in Colorado and go home alive and well to their family and friends. We need everyone headed into the backcountry to plan their trip carefully and avoid avalanche hazards."

Parks and Wildlife are also expressing to outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of winter weather and constantly shifting weather patterns.

Dangerous weather conditions that raise concerns are unpredictable such as strong wind gusts, heavy snow storms, cold water temperatures, and avalanches, according to Parks and Wildlife.

Parks and Wildlife also shared some helpful tips to avoid avalanche danger, which are:

Check the forecasts before heading to the high country

Carry all required safety gear

Take avalanche training

Keep wildlife, wild

For more information on avalanche education and how to take the training, visit: https://bit.ly/3W1rOnG