Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises to be on lookout for river otters in Glenwood Canyon

The agency wants hikers and water rafters to keep an eye out for river otters this summer.

Video captured Thursday shows the mammals swimming in Glenwood Canyon as CPW says they are usually confused for mink, beavers and muskrats.

Let's all start our day in this otterly delightful way - with this video of river otters swimming in Glenwood Canyon.



If you spot a river otter, let us know by filling out our river otter form: https://t.co/OVedzRZftz



📹: Courtesy of Sage Z Smith pic.twitter.com/SryjcadpcY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) July 6, 2023

The agency tracks river otter sightings as a map shows where they have been spotted in Colorado since 1976.

CPW also asks Coloradans to fill out a river otter form if they ever spot one.