Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises to be on lookout for river otters in Glenwood Canyon

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The agency wants hikers and water rafters to keep an eye out for river otters this summer. 

Video captured Thursday shows the mammals swimming in Glenwood Canyon as CPW says they are usually confused for mink, beavers and muskrats. 

The agency tracks river otter sightings as a map shows where they have been spotted in Colorado since 1976. 

CPW also asks Coloradans to fill out a river otter form if they ever spot one. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 3:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

