Colorado mother among top barrel racers at Cheyenne Frontier Days

As hundreds of professional rodeo athletes make their way to Cheyenne for the 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days, many of the competitors are also full-time mothers.

CBS

Barrel racing contestants like Shali Lord not only spend much of their year traveling for competitions but also caring for their children along the way.

"Cheyenne Frontier Days is the biggest rodeo of the year for everyone," Lord told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Lord said no other rodeo in the United States compares to the size and magnitude of the "Daddy of 'em All."

"Here at Cheyenne, it is a rush to run barrels. The arena is huge, a lot of excitement and the fans are screaming," Lord said.

Lord, a resident of Lamar, Colorado, said the competitions in Cheyenne have helped her family further their bond over rodeo.

"Barrel racing is a great sport, it is a family affair for us," Lord said.

CBS

Every time Lord takes the arena floor in a competition her most vocal supporters are two little kids, her son Slade and daughter Stealy.

"Not everybody has parents that do (pro rodeo), and I think that is special," Slade said.

Slade, 11, and Stealy, 6, travel alongside their mother when possible.

"I am very proud of her for doing all that she has done," Slade said. "I'm normally cheering quite a bit."

"They like to video. They yell and cheer me on. It is really exciting to know I have such great family support," Shali said.

Shali was one of the top-performing barrel racers during the qualifying rounds. Her expertise and professionalism have inspired her children to want to pursue future careers in either ranching or rodeo.

CBS

"I've always wanted to do it because my mom is doing it," Stealy said.

Win or lose, Lord said her overall victory is being able to share her love for the sport with her children by her wide.

"I'm really proud of her because she works hard. And I love her and watching her. It is really fun," Stealy said.