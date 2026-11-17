Recent technology and bank outages have left some customers uneasy about relying solely on tech and digital currency, prompting at least one mother to rethink how she prepares her family for emergencies.

Amber Talley speaks with CBS Colorado's Grant Stephens. CBS

Amber Talley felt it firsthand trying to send money to her son. Because of the recent outages, she wanted him to have physical cash on hand.

"Especially, you know, with young people, trying to get them to understand, 'Hey, it's a good idea to have some cash on you today,'" Talley said. "Because we're all so used to being so digital that when that system goes down, how do we access what we need?"

When she attempted a transfer between her and her son, she realized her own bank was experiencing an outage, leaving her funds stuck in a pending transaction loop.

"Oh no, can we access our accounts? Can we access our funds?" Talley recalled when she realized the system was down.

Customers at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions reported service outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com. Other banks that saw a spike in customer complaints about difficulty accessing their accounts included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo, while users also reported problems with the digital payments app Zelle, according to the outage tracker.

CBS

For Talley, not being able to send money highlighted a broader loss of control when digital systems fail.

"Yeah, it makes you feel you're not in control," she said. "You're unable to help someone that may need help."

The past week has served as a wake-up call about the reliability of everyday technology. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Talley said the uncertainty is on her mind.

"It's definitely weighing on me," Talley said. "You know, especially with holiday break coming up, Thanksgiving, hoping I can get my son back home safely."

Most banking services have since returned to normal, with outages lasting several hours.