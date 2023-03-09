Colorado could become the first state to have mandated sober sections

Colorado could become the first state to have mandated sober sections

Colorado could become the first state to have mandated sober sections

Colorado could become the first state to have mandated sober sections. This would apply to the state's largest music and sports venues.

Colorado nonprofit Sober A.F. Entertainment sets up sober sections and tailgates at music festivals, concerts, and sports games.

CBS

"It is a great need and a great want is what we figured out," said founder Duke Rumely.

Such a great need that Sober A.F. is now working with state lawmakers on a bill requiring substance free seating at large venues. SB23-171 would mandate all venues with over 7,000 seats provide at least 4% of seating as a substance-free zone. That would affect 13 venues statewide.

The bill would require marked sections, where use of alcohol, marijuana, vapes, and tobacco would be banned. Venues that don't comply could risk losing their liquor license.

"It was music to my ears! Because it's something that I've thought about for a while," said Vince Huseman. Huseman is six years sober and directs the music program for sober activity community The Phoenix.

"At the beginning of my recovery, it was a barrier for me. I was afraid to surround myself with drugs and alcohol so I would stay away from music venues, from sporting events, where I knew I'd be surrounded by that," Huseman said.

Huseman says sober sections are key in helping recovering addicts get back to their favorite activities.

CBS

"I think this bill could really help to support people to get back out to the music and the sporting events that they really enjoy so much," Huseman said.

But the sections aren't just for those battling addiction.

"Maybe they're in recovery like myself, or maybe they're just reevaluating their relationship with alcohol, or simply trying to show their kids drinking doesn't have to be a part of having fun," Huseman said.

It's an effort to be inclusive, and keep people safe amid a fentanyl crisis and high overdose rates.

"This is the least expensive, least intrusive way to really support this community which needs our support," said Rumely.

Rumely says the bill would require no government funding. It goes in front of the senate finance committee in the next few weeks, if passed would take effect in 2027.

Rumely says some venues have had concerns about enforcing the bill, but no one has publicly come out against it.