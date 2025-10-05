Colorado man takes stage in DCPA's "Shucked," playing at the Buell Theatre

Actor in "Shucked" at the Buell Theatre proud of his deep ties to Colorado

Actor in "Shucked" at the Buell Theatre proud of his deep ties to Colorado

Actor in "Shucked" at the Buell Theatre proud of his deep ties to Colorado

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts launches its new Broadway season this week as the musical "Shucked" opens at the Buell Theatre Tuesday night. The musical comedy promises to make audiences of all ages laugh.

As part of the production, one Colorado man will be taking the stage each night. Ryan Fitzgerald, who grew up in both Denver and Northern Colorado, is among the many talented actors on tour.

"Not only does it have such a beautiful message, but it is also hilarious," Fitzgerald said.

Ryan Fitzgerald talks about his deep Colorado roots ahead of Denver performances of the play "Shucked." CBS

Fitzgerald portrays the character known as "Rowdy." The show is filled with corny jokes, great music, and an uplifting tale.

The storyline follows a community known as Cobb County and its efforts to revive its struggling corn crop.

"Oh my gosh, it is corny," Fitzgerald said of the comedy.

Fitzgerald said he has fallen in love with the storyline and the way the comedy, music, and tale are all woven together.

"You think it is going to go one way, and Robert Horn, our writer, has really got a magnificent way of turning it. Turning an ear, if you will, toward that sort of stuff. So, the comedy is so funny," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald grew up in Longmont but commuted each day to Denver to pursue studying the arts as a teen.

"I went to Denver School of the Arts for high school," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said he's looking forward to performing in the same theatre he grew up seeing Broadway shows in.

"It is like a homecoming, growing up seeing theatre in that place," Fitzgerald said. "This is my first time (performing at the Buell), I am so excited. It is going to be amazing to say the least."

Much like the theme of the story, Fitzgerald said he's looking forward to Shucked bringing his family together.

"We are all over. We got Aunt Patty coming from Grand Junction, we got my grandparents coming from Erie. We got everybody coming," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald recalled seeing Broadway stars on stage at the Buell and aspiring to be like them one day. He said he's now looking forward to being in the shoes he always hoped he'd fill one day.

"Counting myself among them is a dream come true; there is no simpler way to say it. It is going to be so exciting to be on that stage after seeing so many shows," Fitzgerald said.

Shucked plays the DCPA Oct. 7 through 19. For more information on tickets, click here.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.