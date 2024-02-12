Colorado lawmakers turned servers show support for raising wages for tipped workers

On Monday, Colorado lawmakers and local elected officials took a break from their regular workload to wear aprons and take a turn in the service industry. The "Server for an Hour" event was possible with a partnership with One Fair Wage.

State Sen. Rhonda Fields was a "Server for an Hour" to support the wage increase for tipped workers. CBS

They showed support for Colorado's restaurant workers and restaurant owners with the need to allow local municipalities the option to raise wages for tipped workers. They also called attention to the current industry staffing crisis.

Right now, the minimum wage in Colorado is $13.65 per hour. For tipped employees, the sub-minimum wage is $10.63. Law requires keeping tipped workers' wages at least $3 less than other workers.

CBS

Last month, Denver's minimum wage rose from $17.29 to $18.29 an hour. However, tipped workers remain at the lower level.

"Right now they're not making a livable wage. In some communities, they're making less and what we want to make sure of is if the local municipality has the political will to do it, that they can eliminate the sub-minimum wage," said Rep. Javier Mabrey, a Democrat representing Denver. "This isn't about eliminating tips. It's about elevating that baseline to the minimum wage."

Organizations like the Colorado Restaurant Association are against this initiative.