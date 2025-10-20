Hundreds in Colorado Jewish communities honor hostage release

On Sunday night, hundreds of people from the local Jewish community came together at Temple Emmanuel in Denver to celebrate the recent release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Organized in part by the temple and Jewish Colorado, the event came at a pivotal moment, amid concerns that the U.S.-brokered plan to end the war was at risk, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the initial ceasefire deal.

Many attendees, including Israeli citizens, shared their deep sense of joy and sorrow, amid the lingering tensions. "Tonight, we have just an opening, a beginning of a walk towards hope," Rabbi Elizabeth Sacks with Temple Emanuel Denver shared at the start of the evening.

Temple Emmanuel in Denver CBS

As CBS Colorado previously reported, all 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas have been reunited with their families. In exchange, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinians, most of them detainees along with 250 who had been convicted and were serving life sentences. But the remains of some of the 28 deceased hostages have yet to be handed over, another key part of the initial ceasefire accord.

Over the weekend, Israel launched a series of strikes in retaliation for what it said was a Hamas attack that killed two of its soldiers, but Hamas denied involvement. The Israeli government also threatened to suspend aid traffic into Gaza, before U.S. mediators intervened to try to keep the process on track.

The videos of families reuniting with loved ones brought relief to so many at Sunday's event in Denver, with many voicing cautious optimism for the future.

Senior Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, Brandon Rattiner helped organize the event, explained, "I had a friend who died on Oct. 7 two years ago, and I think a lot of people did, and certainly everybody has been so affected by the news, the horror, the rise in antisemitism, you name it, that this does feel like an exhale for our community."

Among those in attendance Sunday was Omer Shachar, who shares he is a local leader for Denver and Boulder chapters of the "Run for Their Lives" initiative. Shachar said he walked with the group to push for the release of Israeli hostages for 100 weeks or more.

After their release he expressed both relief and caution, saying, "We all can breathe a little bit, but it's not over."

This issue hit especially close to home for Shachar as he was on a walk for Run for Their Lives in Boulder in June when a man attacked them with Molotov cocktails, killing one person. Even after their attack, Shachar said he continued to march for the hostages until they were free.

Crime scene tape on Pearl Street in Boulder after the attack on June 1, 2025. CBS

Now he says it's a special experience to see everyone come together to honor that. "This is the community, and everyone wants to take part of it. And I think it's beautiful," Shachar said.

But that celebration still comes under the shadow of conflict; a conflict Rattiner recognized impacts more than those in Israel.

"Our hearts need to be big enough for the pain and suffering of all people, whether they are Jewish or Arab or Muslim or Christian, or Gaza, or Israeli," Rattiner said.

Heightened security at the event reminded attendees of tensions still around this issue, yet many said it did not overshadow the evening's hopeful message as the Denver community stood together.

"We are celebrating peace, the return of loved ones, and hoping for a future where nobody will have to endure this kind of violence again," Rattiner said.