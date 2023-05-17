Colorado sees increase in abortion patients due to accessibility compared to other states

There are currently two states in the surrounding regions of the southeast that still offer unrestricted access to abortion, which is Virginia and South Carolina.

Republicans in South Carolina have been working hard to try and push through a six-week ban.

According to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, two out of five patients are from out of state with the majority of them coming from Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains also says about 10% of services were abortion care, while it's now at 20%.