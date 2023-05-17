Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado sees increase in abortion patients due to accessibility compared to other states

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

There are currently two states in the surrounding regions of the southeast that still offer unrestricted access to abortion, which is Virginia and South Carolina. 

Republicans in South Carolina have been working hard to try and push through a six-week ban. 

According to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, two out of five patients are from out of state with the majority of them coming from Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. 

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains also says about 10% of services were abortion care, while it's now at 20%.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.