Colorado homeowner reflects on tornado damage after returning from vacation

The National Weather Service has begun surveying damage in Colorado from Sunday afternoon's tornadoes. They are considering radar and wind speeds to determine the strength of the tornado activity.

Greg Torfin's home in Elbert County was damaged in Sunday's storms. CBS

That process can take up to 48 hours to help those seeking federal aid or insurance. One Elbert County family was on vacation when the devastating storms hit.

More than 24 hours since multiple tornadoes ripped apart dozens of homes in Adams and Elbert Counties, homeowners are still coming to terms with their losses.

"It was devastating. You feel numb," said Greg Torfin.

Torfin's neighborhood in Elkhorn Ranch was among those severely hit by the storms.

"It's once in a lifetime," he said.

Yet, Torfin was thousands of miles away on vacation as he learned about the destruction and damage to his home.

"I was actually at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles when I got a call from the Elbert County sheriff," said Torfin. "A couple of neighbors had called me saying that a tornado had hit my property."

When he and his wife returned early Monday morning, their barn had been destroyed.

"Every part of it was thrown that direction towards Bennett," he said, pointing north.

Parts of the roof of his home were also taken out by the winds.

"The second floor structure was actually lifted up and shifted two inches to the north, so the whole top is twisted," said Torfin.

While showing CBS Colorado all of the damage to his home, he was also feeling grateful that everyone, including his two Dobermans, survived the chaos.

He says their pet sitter had stepped out of the home before the tornado hit, but the dogs were still inside when neighbors stepped in to help get them out.

"They know our dogs, and they knew that the dogs were there. They got with the fire department and they got in, got the dogs out," said Torfin. "They were pretty scared, as you can imagine."

He said his daughter also helped to quickly rally contractors in the area to come out and help protect the home from further water damage.

"[They] started boarding up windows and putting the paper down to keep the water down," said Torfin. "The Elbert County Sheriff's Office says that was probably the quickest they'd seen someone come out."

As he continues to wait and see when he and his neighbors can return home, Torfin chooses to remain hopeful.

"Whatever it takes, we're going to stay here, put the structure back, he said.