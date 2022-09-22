Colorado becomes the first state to recognize Hispanic Restaurant Week

This initiative was approved by Gov. Jared Polis' office on Sept. 13th for a week long recognition of local Latin cuisine restaurants in Colorado. The week will run from Sept. 22 through Oct 3.

CBS



Unlike traditional restaurant weeks, there won't be a running list of participating restaurants. Organizers at the Hispanic Restaurant Association say they wanted to open up this initiative to any Hispanic restaurant in Colorado that wanted to participate.

"We don't want people to culturally assimilate anymore. We want people to be proud of who they are and where they come from," Ester said. "It is all about educating and elevating the community. One hundred percent, that is the most important message that we want to put out there. We want people to make their own food and be proud of what they do. It's just amazing what's out there and what we don't really know about."

CBS News Colorado had the opportunity to visit Necio Mexican Kitchen to try some of its most popular dishes and hear about the importance of supporting local restaurants.

Culturally speaking, there is a lot of different foods in our culture that people really don't know about," Ester said. "I mean, everybody know about tacos, tostadas, but Salvadorian food, pupusas; asados are Argentinian. it's amazing. there is a whole variety that people don't really know about. So we wanted to bring light to them and highlight them, educate and elevate the community as a whole.

During Hispanic Restaurant week, there will be a Food Truck Festival Festival featuring local mobile eateries, including Luchador, Mi Rey Social, Tulas Tapas, Bits and Pieces Con Cerveza, Cilantro and Perejil, and the Road Runner — Sept. 22, 5 to 8 p.m. at 6200 South Syracuse Way in Greenwood Village.

There will also be Hispanic Top Chef Event chefs. on Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4817 National Western Drive.