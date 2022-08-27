Watch CBS News
Many Colorado school districts short referees as high school football kicks off

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

High school football kicked off another season in the state Friday night, and schools across Colorado were already dealing with a shortage of referees.

Districts in the state are now changing schedules for some games so that officials can pull double duty for football games, but pay and complaints from the stands are keeping some away.

The Colorado High School Activities Association says it's seeing veteran officials resign, and there are not enough new officials in place.

Anyone interested in becoming a referee can visit the CHSAA website

