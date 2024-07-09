Watch CBS News
Colorado DMV reports statewide outage
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles reported technical difficulties which is affecting all state driver's license offices. 

Colorado's DMV is contacting customers who have appointments to reschedule. 

The DMV can perform written tests. And customers who take written tests can return within 180 days to complete the driver's license process without retaking a test.

The DMV does not know when services will get back to normal. The outage also impacts customers' ability to make credit card payments.

Coloradans can find other DMV services online.

