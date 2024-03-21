Colorado DMV affected by nationwide outage, most services not available

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles was affected by a nationwide outage on Thursday. The DMV is asking that all Coloradans who have an appointment at a state driver license office to reschedule their appointment due to a nationwide outage with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

Most driver license services, including online options are affected. The services not affected are driver license knowledge tests, endorsement tests and Commercial Driver's License instruction permit tests, as well as scheduling hearings and requesting motor vehicle records.

There is no timeline for when services will be restored. The DMV told CBS News Colorado it will provide updates on its social media pages and DMV.Colorado.gov/locations.