Colorado deputy shot in the line of duty urges blood donations years after transfusion saved his life

Six years after a Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy nearly lost his life in the shooting that killed a fellow deputy, he is sharing his story and urging others to make a life-saving donation during National Blood Donor Month.

On Dec. 31 2017, Deputy Jeff Pelle responded to a domestic disturbance call in Highlands Ranch.

"To be honest, I was kinda bored that night. It was New Year's Eve. We were almost off shift. Kinda just looking for, like, I'll go there sounds like a call I can help with," said Pelle.

Along with other law enforcement, he entered the home of a man who had been placed on a mental health hold.

"When we entered into the apartment, we were met with gunfire," said Pelle.

Four deputies, including Pelle, as well as an officer, and two neighbors, were shot. Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zack Parrish did not survive. He left behind a wife and two young daughters.

CBS

"When I got shot, I was actually bent over trying to pull Zack out, so the bullet came through my right armpit and it collapsed my lung, lacerated my liver, and then I had multiple shattered ribs, multiple broke ribs as well," said Pelle.

Pelle lost five units of blood and received a major transfusion.

"Without that blood transfusion, I would not be here," said Pelle.

Six years later, Pelle thinks of that day often. Of the friend he lost, and the transfusion that saved his life.

"It's something you think about every day. Still doing this job too though, to kinda carry on Zack's legacy," said Pelle.

Pelle now has two daughters, the same age Parrish's daughters were when he died.

"I have two little girls now, four and a half and one, and they wouldn't be here without that transfusion," said Pelle.

Now he's advocating for blood donation and giving the gift of life.

CBS

"You're helping somebody on their worst day and you can save their life by making that donation," said Pelle.

The American Red Cross recently declared an emergency blood shortage, saying the number of U.S. donors is at a 20-year low.

To make a blood donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or find another blood donation center near you.