Colorado deputies shoot and kill suspect, rescue female hostage

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect who was holding a female hostage at gunpoint against her will. The deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of S. Himalaya Circle just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they tried to get the male suspect to surrender peacefully but there was no response. Deputies went into the home and the bedroom where the hostage was being held. They confronted the male suspect when the shooting occurred. 

arapco-shooting.jpg
Arapahoe County

The suspect died and the female victim had been assaulted and sustained severe facial injuries. She was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. 

Deputies said the victim is developmentally disabled and is a resident of a Host Home at that address where she was taken hostage. The suspect was not a resident of the home. His identity has not been released. 

Jennifer McRae

First published on May 16, 2024 / 4:54 PM MDT

