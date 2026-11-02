Colorado deputies cite driver with license plate tags that expired in 2014

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a driver with license plate tags that expired in 2014, a dozen years ago. It's part of the agency's "Operation Tag Sweep," which increases enforcement for expired license plate registrations and tags.

The sheriff's office posted about the discovery on its Facebook page with the message, "For context, that was the year Frozen was still taking over the world, the Ice Bucket Challenge was everywhere, and the world was getting ready for the first iPhone 6!"

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office cited a driver with expired tags from 2014. Douglas County

The agency reiterated that enforcement will continue for expired tags and urged drivers to keep their registration current.

This message was also posted, "If your tag expired when 'Let It Go' was topping the charts, it's time to LET IT GO and renew it!"