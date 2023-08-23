Watch CBS News
Colorado cool down along with soaking rains a few days away

By Dave Aguilera

Another warm Wednesday to a cool/wet Friday
We have been slowly chipping away at our August heatwave day by day. After that 99 degree record on Monday we will end up in low 90s Thursday and a big drop on Friday.

temperature-bars.png
Both Wednesday and Thursday should still be in the 90s. But, we are watching a triple whammy getting set to soak Friday and Saturday. We have launched a First Alert Day for Friday for the cool and wet change.

fawd.png
First we of course have monsoon flow on the west side of the huge, hot , high pressure ridge running from the Rockies almost to the east coast. 

dave-national-futurecast.png
Secondly, the monsoon flow will be energized with moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Harold. Now it is just a tropical depression soaking southern New Mexico.

hurricane-futuretrack.png
At the same time a Canadian cold front is oozing southward towards the Rockies.

dave-national-futurecas4t.png
The three will meet up over Colorado on Friday creating a cool and soggy scenario right on into the weekend.

dave-national-futurecast1.png
Rain showers and thunderstorms could be heavy Friday afternoon thru Saturday afternoon. There could be areas of flash flooding with the water issues.

dave-national-futurecast3.png
dave-national-futurecast4.png
Rainfall amounts thru the weekend may range from 1 to 3 inches Friday morning into Monday morning.

qpf-forecast.png
A cool down will come along with the change. Temperatures should drop as much as 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Dave Aguilera
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 11:04 AM

