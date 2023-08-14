Cherry Creek superintendent salutes food workers, highlights mental health supports for students

As 53,000 students in Cherry Creek Schools began heading back to classes on Monday, Superintendent Christopher Smith talked to CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams about the launch of the state's free school lunch program "Healthy School Meals for All," created by voter-approved Prop FF, which authorized fewer tax deductions for the state's high-income earners.

Smith says having free meals for every student is the right thing to do to promote learning, and yet it's implementation has been a big undertaking.

He also discussed the school district's partnership with Hazel Health, where students are eligible for eight free virtual mental health sessions to discuss issues such as anxiety, bullying, grief or family relationship challenges.

And the superintendent shared an update on the planned opening in October of Traverse Academy, a first-of-its-kind facility offering treatment for students struggling with serious mental health challenges, ranging from anxiety and severe depression to suicidal ideations.

Each student will have an individualized treatment plan with the ultimate goal of transitioning all students back into their home school.