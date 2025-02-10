What types of Colorado businesses should be allowed to sell hard alcohol? State lawmakers consider revising rules

Lawmakers debate what types of businesses should be allowed to sell hard alcohol in Colorado

Colorado lawmakers are debating what types of businesses should be allowed to sell hard alcohol in the state.

Under a new bill, the state would stop issuing new licenses for the sale of hard alcohol in grocery stores and big box retailers.

Right now they can sell spirits if they buy the licenses of two independent liquor stores. Thirty-six retailers have obtained those licenses. The bill would allow those stores to keep them, but they couldn't sell or transfer them to a different spot.

State Sen. Judy Amabile, one of the bill's sponsors, says the measure is aimed at helping small independent liquor stores. Amabile says those Colorado businesses have been devastated by successful ballot measure that allowed grocery stores to sell wine.

"It has also had an impact on the small craft brewers and the small manufacturers of spirits, because as these small independent liquor stores close, they have less and less avenues to get their products out," the Democrat from Boulder County said.

CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd says grocery stores oppose the bill. The legislation has bipartisan sponsors. The bill so far has passed its first committee.