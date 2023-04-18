Buffs prepare for big crowd at Spring Game

A record setting crowd will be on hand at Folsom Field Saturday to get their first look at Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

45-thousand fans are expected to watch the annual spring game. The previous high was 17,800 back in 1990.

While fans are excited for Saturday, so too are the CU players.

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders

"I'm just ready to walk in the stadium and see all the people and fans," said receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. "I've never been in this stadium or in this atmosphere so I'm trying to get an idea what it will be like during the season."

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. It's the last practice for the Buffs before fall camp. While Coach Prime is pleased with the Buffs work this spring, he knows the team is far from a finished product.

"We want to go out there and give them (our fans) a glimpse of what the possibility is," said Sanders. "I don't want our fans to get misguided because what you'll see is not what you're going to see. You hear that? What you see is not what you're going to see."

If the coach's son and current QB1 Sheduer Sanders has his way, fans will be pleasantly surprised by what they witness from the Buffs offense.

"Offensively I know we're going to be ready," said Sanders. "Now defensively, I don't know if they're going to be ready for us."

Gates open at 11 am and the spring game is just part of what the University is billing as Black and Gold day.

Parking lots open at 9 a.m., there's a volleyball scrimmage at 10:30AM, a soccer match vs. Nebraska at 11 a.m. and Buff legends will sign autographs at Franklin Field beginning at 11 a.m.