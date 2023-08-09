Watch CBS News
Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay announces new franchisees coming to Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay announced on Wednesday that its newest franchisees are making their way to Colorado with a new restaurant.

Marc Rogers and Zach Rogers of Rogers Restaurant Group are bringing Ultimate Burger Experience to the state. 

Bobby's Burgers is the ultimate burger experience and a reflection of Flay's successful 40-plus year career in the restaurant industry, he has handcrafted every ingredient and menu item to create both a craveable and accessible "Flay For All" experience.  

