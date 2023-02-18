Watch CBS News
Colorado-based nonprofit Raise the Future center stage for NBA All-Star Game

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

This weekend, there's an exciting reason to cheer on the NBA All-Star teams right here in Colorado.  

Team Giannis, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, will represent the Colorado-based nonprofit Raise the Future at the big game in Salt Lake City.

CBS News Colorado proudly partners with Raise the Future for our weekly Wednesday's Child segments. 

The Raise team says the impact will be incredible; they're honored and grateful that the NBA is raising awareness for 122,000 children still waiting for a permanent family. 

"They're going to elevate our story and our kids and there's also a lot of financial help that comes with this, so it'll help us get more kids into more homes faster," CEO Ann Ayers said.

"They get to just feel special right and be in the spotlight and feel like the whole world is behind them and has hope for them and is really invested in their futures," Vice President of Development Lindsay Kaeding said. 

Team Giannis takes on Team Lebron at 6:30pm this Sunday, February 19. To learn more, head here: https://cbsn.ws/3S8MABn

