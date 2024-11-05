Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin back with team, return set for Nov. 15

On Monday, Embattled Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin returned to practice, a sign his six-month suspension is nearing an end.

CBS

"I think it's a relief for him. He's been skating for himself for months now," defenseman Cale Makar said about the appearance of Nichushkin. "It's good to see him out there."

Nichushkin remains in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, a resource for players struggling with mental health, substance abuse or other issues. He is not currently on the active roster (and therefore, ineligible to play in games) but Avs head coach Jared Bednar reiterated on Monday that, when Nichushkin's suspension is lifted, he should be ready to play immediately.

"It's great. We need all the help we can get," said Bednar following practice.

Nichushkin was one of the Avalanche's top forwards in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs before his suspension on May 13. The announcement came down mere hours before Colorado's Game 4 matchup against the Dallas Stars in the second round. The NHL does not elaborate on the nature of suspensions for players in their assistance program.

The blindside departure was the latest in a string of personal issues keeping the 29-year-old Russian native off the ice. During the 2023 playoffs, Nichushkin also abruptly left the team, that time following an incident at the Avalanche team hotel in Seattle. A police report stated team employees found a woman in Nichushkin's hotel room, who was so intoxicated she required medical attention. Nichushkin did not play in the final five games against the Kraken, a series the Avalanche would lose. No charges were filed, and Nichushkin never faced discipline from the NHL or the Avalanche.

When not involved in off-ice issues, Nichushkin remains one of the Avs' most productive forwards. Val finished with 28 goals and 53 points in the 2023-24 regular season, good for fifth most on the team despite only playing 54 games. His efforts in Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup Championship earned him an 8-year, $49 Million extension a month later. Val's current contract ties him to the Avs through the 2030 season.

Despite Nichushkin leaving the team in back-to-back playoff appearances, members of the Avalanche only had positive things to say about his return Monday.

"I don' think [there's any difficulty in the relationship]," Makar said. "I think it's about welcoming him back. We want to do everything we possibly can to help him, and I think he understands that. He has to be in the best possible mindset for himself, and as a team we gotta help him get there. It's awesome to see him back around the rink, smiling, having fun."

The Avalanche began the season hampered with injuries, at one point down 6 of their top 9 forwards. Fellow forward Artturi Lehkonen also skated on Monday. He was activated off injured reserve following shoulder surgery, and he played for the first time this season in a victory against Seattle on Tuesday. Left winger Jonathan Drouin (upper-body) was injured in Colorado's season opener and is "close" to returning, Bednar said.

I think it's going to help us," Avs forward Mikko Rantanen said on Nichushkin's return. "That's three elite forwards right there. That's going to help our team get on a roll a little bit and rack up some wins together."

Nichushkin could return on Nov. 15. If that happens as as Bednar expects, his first game will be against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena.