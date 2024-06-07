Watch CBS News
Colorado authorities search for inmate who escaped from Fremont County Jail

By Kasey Richardson

Authorities in Colorado are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Fremont County Detention Center.

Kegan Vanvliet, 45, escaped the county jail on Friday at approximately 1:00 p.m. He was being held on charges from the Canon City Police Department which include criminal attempt/murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and domestic violence, according to officials with the county jail.

Vanvliet is described as a white male, standing 6 foot tall and weighs 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen headed south wearing blue jail clothes. 

Authorities say there is a heavy police presence in the areas of Hwy 50, Mackinzie Avenue, Grandview Avenue, and areas on the eastern edge of Canon City and is asking the public to avoid the area. 

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 911 or 719-276-5551. 

First published on June 7, 2024 / 5:56 PM MDT

