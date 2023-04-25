Watch CBS News
Colorado Attorney General hosts listening session for Kroger & Albertsons proposed merger

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is hosting a "listening session" about the Kroger and Albertsons proposed merger. Albertsons is the parent company that operates Safeway and Kroger is the parent company that operates King Soopers. 

The listening session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Longmont High School in Longmont. The public is invited to attend. 

The attorney general said he wants to hear the public's thoughts on how the merger will impact families in Colorado. 

The merger is subject to federal approval.   

